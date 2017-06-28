Mother of baby boy kidnapped by a stranger speaks out

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Desiree Page says a stranger broke into her home early Wednesday morning while she was cuddling her baby boy, Cory.
“It was a mother’s worst nightmare come true… what I went through,” she said. “He came in, and started acting really weird, saying ‘Do you need a father figure? Do you need anything done around the house?'”
Police later identified the man as 29-year old Brennan Scott Stone.
Page explained, “Then he turned around, and started saying that he was from the future – and then holding me at knife point, saying that it was his son.”
Page said Stone then stabbed her in the chest and ran away with her son. “He fled our property, went up into our neighbor’s property, broke into their house, and actually went on top of the roof with my son, I was scared crapless.”
Neighbor Aaron Buchheim believes Stone used a ladder to get on his roof. He said, “The guy ended up crawling on my roof, woke me up, and then it was just a standoff with the cops until they got the kid and him off the roof.”
As Scott allegedly threw a brick at residents and a deputy, Desiree Page was being treated in a nearby ambulance.
Eventually, police convinced stone to hand them the baby.
Page said, “I just started bawling when they handed me my baby back.”
She said Cory has some cuts and scratches, but is expected to be just fine.
Desiree Page said she now plans on taking a self-defense class and is also considering other options to protect herself.
Meanwhile, the Klamath County District Attorney is crediting two law enforcement officers, Deputy Ryan Kaber and Officer Terry Amos, for bringing the baby home safe.