Second suspect arrested in Nov. 21 burglary turned homicide

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Another suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal burglary in Grants Pass last month.

According to court documents, Michael Fay Woodruff was booked without bail Monday in connection to the November 21 crime on the 1400 block of Rogue River Highway.

Woodruff faces charges of murder, burglary, robbery, assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.

We previously reported the arrest of the first suspect: Rick Eric Braton Lester.

Court documents say a third unnamed suspect shot and killed a woman inside the home while the three were fleeing the scene.

Grants Pass Police declined an interview and said there was no update despite this new information.

Woodruff is scheduled for a court hearing on January 17.

