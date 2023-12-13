Man dies after being stabbed outside Klamath Falls steakhouse Tuesday night

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath Falls Police Department is currently investigating a stabbing death in front of Rooster’s Steak House Tuesday night.

According to police, calls came in just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officers on the scene found Andre Nikito Gardner, 53, with multiple stab wounds.

KFPD says officers helped treat Gardner’s injuries until medical personnel arrived. Gardner was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say the responsible party in this investigation has been identified. All further information in this case will be forwarded to the Klamath County District Attorney’s Office.

The case is still under investigation. If you have any information, call the Klamath Falls Police Department at 541-883-5336 or the Klamath Falls Police Tip Line at 541-883-5334.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.