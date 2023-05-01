Section of Rossanley Drive/Hwy 238 closing until late May

MEDFORD, Ore. – A section of one of the main roadways between Medford and Jacksonville will be temporarily closed for nearly a month.

The City of Medford said starting May 1, Rossanley Drive/Highway 238 will be closed between Kingswood Drive and Cheshire Way.

This section of roadway will be shut down as Knife River builds a new roundabout and widens the road.

A detour will be in place that directs traffic to North Ross Lane, Wests Main Street, and Hanley Road, the City of Medford said.

The estimated time of completion for the work is May 22.

