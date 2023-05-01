Deputies ask for help finding teen in Siskiyou County

YREKA, Calif. – Investigators in Northern California are trying to find a missing teen.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Gabriel Criner was last seen when he was dropped off at his school in Yreka at about 8:00 a.m. on Friday, April 28.

When his grandmother came to pick him up at the end of the school day, Criner was nowhere to be found.

Staff members at the school reportedly said he missed his last class of the day as well.

According to SCSO, Criner has disappeared for a day or two in the past, but he usually lets his grandmother know where he is.

In this case, family members haven’t heard from Criner since Friday, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office couldn’t ping Criner’s phone and it’s not currently activated.

Flyers are being handed out to businesses around the Yreka and Montague area in an attempt to find clues about Criner’s whereabouts.

As of Monday morning, no vehicles have been associated with Criner’s disappearance.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office at 530-841-2900.

