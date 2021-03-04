Security threat scrambles Capitol Hill schedule

The House of Representatives scrambled overnight to approve a voting rights bill and the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.
Both votes were scheduled for Thursday but were rushed through after the FBI and Homeland Security warned of extremist threats to attack the Capitol again on March 4th and remove Democrats.
Conspiracy theorists believe the move would return Donald Trump to power on what was once inauguration day.
The Capitol complex is still under heavy security, in place since the January 6th insurrection; 6,000 National Guard soldiers remain in Washington.
The House shut down early as a precaution. Threats to lawmakers have increased more than 90 percent this year.
The Senate, meanwhile, is still working, although debate on the American Rescue Plan could be delayed by 10 hours.
Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson plans to force the clerk to read the entire 700-page bill first.
“It’s not about delaying things, it’s about educating the public in terms of what this bill is and what this bill isn’t,” Johnson says.
20 hours of debate won’t start now until after that bill is read, pushing a vote into this weekend.
