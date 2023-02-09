Semi-truck overturns, triggers road closure in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A semi-truck hauling a trailer overturned in Central Point Thursday morning.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on the Pine Street overpass above Interstate 5 at about 10:00 a.m.

Pine Street and the southbound off-ramp will be closed while crews work to turn the vehicle upright so it can be towed.

JCSO said the road closure is expected to last until about 2:30 p.m. Travelers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

There were no reported injuries in the crash.