Sen. Ron Wyden postpones town hall meetings in Jackson, Josephine Counties

SALEM, Ore. – Senator Ron Wyden will not appear as-scheduled for town hall meetings in numerous Oregon counties.
Wyden announced on January 22 he would postpone town hall meetings in Jackson and Josephine Counties, along with Benton, Linn, Clackamas, Polk, Wasco, Hood River, Multnomah, Crook, Jefferson and Deschutes Counties.
According to Wyden’s office, the town hall meetings will be rescheduled because of an upcoming Senate vote.
The town halls in Jackson and Josephine County were scheduled for January 23. Six of the 12 town halls have already taken place.