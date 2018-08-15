Sen. Wyden receives support for his election security bill

Washington, D.C. – Grassroots voting rights group Common Cause is endorsing Senator Ron Wyden’s election security bill.
Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., introduced the Protecting American Votes and Elections (PAVE) Act of 2018, requiring the use of paper ballots and “risk-limiting” audits for all federal elections. The Senator believes that this bill would ensure that election results have not been tampered with by hackers or foreign governments.
Susannah Goodman, Director of the Election Security program at Common Cause, said in part, “with state election systems facing constant cyber threats, this legislation would institute the most critical safeguards needed to defend against sophisticated cyber attacks. Under this bill, states would be able to detect and recover from an attack on election infrastructure.”
Current cosponsors of the PAVE Act include Sens. Gillibrand, Warren, Booker, Markey, Merkley and Murray.
Read the full bill here: https://www.wyden.senate.gov/download/pave-act-of-2018