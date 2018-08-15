Some evacuation levels downgraded near the Taylor Creek Fire

Evacuation notices in the following article were effective as of August 15 at 3:40 p.m. Evacuation levels may have changed since this article was published. The latest information can be found via an interactive map available HERE or by calling the Joint Information Center at 541-474-5305
JOSEPHINE COUNTY., Ore. — The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is downgrading some of the evacuation areas around the Taylor Creek Fire.
Due to progress being made on the fire, a Level 2 (be set) notification made to residents on Galice Creek Road from 287 Galice Creek Road to 1750 Galice Creek.
Anyone in Josephine County who has been placed on a Level 1 “BE READY” status will remain at that level until the end of this fire season.
To sign up for citizen alerts, visit http://www.rvem.org