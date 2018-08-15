King of the Rogue rafting race cancelled

GOLD HILL, Ore. — The 6th annual King of the Rogue Race in Gold Hill has been cancelled.
After poor air quality the last several weeks, organizers and competitors are pulling out of this weekends competition due to the unhealthy air.
This is the second time smoke has affected the race.
As the race is difficult enough when the air is clean, organizers say it would be hard to watch.
“The big future is 2028, when LA has the Olympics and hopefully when we have the Olympic white water right here.” “This is the perfect place — provided we are good with the smoke,” said Steve Kiesling, President of Gold Hill White Water Center.
The plan is to combine the King of the Rogue with the U.S. rafting championships in May of 2019.
It will be the first ever national King of the Rogue.