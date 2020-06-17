Senate Republicans unveil ‘Justice Act’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Senate Republicans unveiled their version of police reform Wednesday morning on Capitol Hill.
The bill, put together by Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, addresses three major areas of police reform including data collection, transparency and training. But it doesn’t ban choke-holds.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he will put forth the legislation next week, which will likely set up a back and forth between Republicans and Democrats, who say the bill doesn’t meet the moment.
Senator Scott said, “We’re listening to your concerns. the GEORGE Floyd incident certainly accelerated this conversation and we find ourselves in a place with a package that I think speaks to the families that I spoke with yesterday, who lost loved ones, we hear you. I think this package speaks very clearly to the young person who’s concerned when he’s stopped by the law enforcement officers, we see you.”
Republicans will need 60 Senators to vote “yes” to simply start debate on the bill.