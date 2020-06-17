COVID-19 vaccine update

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – COVID-19 infections are on the rise in more than a dozen states and with more than 116,000 deaths from it so far, the race is on to develop a vaccine here in the U.S. and around the world. It’s a process that normally takes several years but, there’s optimism a safe, effective vaccine could be on the market next year
With coronavirus cases on the rise in nearly half the country, researchers are working around the clock to develop a vaccine.
Bio CEO Michelle McMurry Heath said, “Our hopes are that perhaps by next spring. Maybe next summer, we will have something for everyone.”
The government has selected five vaccine projects to back with federal funding hoping one or more could someday prevent people from getting COVID-19.
Developers are moving faster than they ever have trying to do in months, something which usually takes years, all while making sure it’s safe for the public.
Former FDA Associate Commissioner Professor Peter Pitts said, “It’s great to expedite it’s dangerous to rush, and it’s tough finding that happy medium.”
Experts speculate the latest rise in COVID-19 cases could be due to lockdown-weary Americans starting to gather again in large numbers, like what many states saw over Memorial Day weekend.
Some fear the re-opening of indoor gathering spots like bars and restaurants, and even large protests taking place in cities across the country, could fuel a continued rise.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown said, “The virus makes the timelines, we don’t make the timelines and we are all in this together.”
Researchers said an effective vaccine is key to life truly returning to “normal” but, until there is one, it’s up to everyone to slow the virus’s spread.
Prof. Pitts said, “We have to make sure that we are socially distancing we have to wear masks we have to make sure we’re engaging in more aggressive personal hygiene.”
Next month, biotech firm Moderna will be the first to enter phase three testing of its vaccine in the U.S. That’s the last step before FDAS approval.
30,000 people will take part in that Moderna vaccine test. Vaccine candidates at Oxford University and Johnson & Johnson will also be entering Phase 3 trials soon.