Washington, D.C. (CNN Newsource) — After Senator Elizabeth Warren was prevented from reading a letter from civil rights activist Coretta Scott King on the Senate floor, several male colleagues were allowed to read the letter uninterrupted.
The more than 30-year-old letter about her concerns about Senator Jeff Sessions, President Trump’s Attorney General Nominee, was read on record Wednesday morning.
Senator Warren was told by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell she was impugning Sessions’ reputation and was ordered to take her seat.
She is now barred from speaking on the floor for the remainder of the debate on his nomination.
The debate is expected to wrap up about 7:00 eastern time Wednesday evening when a final confirmation vote is planned.