Series of earthquakes shakes near the Oregon-Nevada border

Hawthorne, Nevada — A series of earthquakes shook along the California-Nevada border near Hawthorne, Nevada early Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
USGS data shows two initial quakes, both measuring at magnitude 5.7, took place a little over 17 miles from Hawthorne, Nevada a little after midnight on December 28.
The two quakes were followed by a steady stream of aftershocks, including a magnitude 3.7 quake recorded at 2:00 p.m. local time.
People reported feeling the quake as far away as Lake Tahoe, according to the USGS.
There have been no reports of major damage or injuries.