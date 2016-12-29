Home
Winters speaks to County Commissioners about Sheriff Falls

Medford, Ore.– At Wednesday morning’s Jackson County Commissioner’s meeting, former Sheriff Mike Winters shared his thoughts on Sheriff Corey Falls press conference.

“I don’t think there’s anyone better to address it because I stood here for 12 years,” said Winters.  He took to the podium Wednesday morning at the Jackson County Commissioner’s meeting saying, “Had the Sheriff not called people out by name, maybe I wouldn’t be here.”

Winter was speaking against Sheriff Falls press conference Tuesday in which Winters and several county officials including County Administrator Danny Jordan were called out.

“To see them demeaned like that, it bothered me,” said Winters.

He has applied to take back the Sheriff position when Falls leaves this week, something a Jackson County resident adamantly argued against in the Commissioner’s meeting.

Jackson County resident Colby Olsen said of Winters, “That man in the back of the room shouldn’t ever be sitting in that position of power again with how he has abused it in the past.”

Olsen, a supporter of Sheriff Falls says he’s glad the Sheriff spoke as candidly as he did in his press conference.

“Mr. Falls is a noble man,” Olsen said.  “He could have done a lot of things differently, instead he decided to nobly inform the citizens of the corruption that’s going on in the county which is very honorable.”

Olsen says he believes Winters’ comments may have been motivated by his interest in gaining back his position as Sheriff.

“When you’re in a position to try to get back into that position of power you’re going to say what you need to say,” Olsen said.

It’s a job that Winters says he could step into seamlessly.

“In my opinion, things have gone backwards a bit,” Winters said.  “There’s a lot of different things in my opinion that I want to get back on track.”

