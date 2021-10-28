Settlement reached in South Carolina church shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Department of Justice announced Thursday that a settlement has been reached in lawsuits filed after a shooting spree in a Charleston, South Carolina church in 2015.
In June of that year, Dylan Roof entered the Mother Emanuel A.M.E. Church and opened fire killing, nine people.
The following investigation uncovered the fact that the federal background check system failed to flag Roof, as it should have, allowing him to buy the gun he used to commit those murders.
Roof’s criminal history should have prevented the sale of the gun.
The families of victims subsequently sued the FBI.
Thursday’s settlement will provide $63 million for the families of those killed and another $25 million for survivors, for a total of $88 million.
The FBI says it has made changes to its background check system following the revelations in this case.
Dylan Roof was tried and convicted and sentenced to death for his crimes.