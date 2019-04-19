Severe storms cause damage across Southeast U.S.

MORTON, Miss. (WLBT) – storms across the southeast have caused significant damage and displaced dozens of people.
In Morton, Mississippi, a possible tornado Thursday devastated multiple homes, displacing families.
In Pine Bluff, Arkansas, a massive tree fell into a home, destroying the back side of the house.
A 92-year-old woman was trapped inside her bedroom, but was luckily rescued by a good Samaritan and unharmed.
In Knoxville, Tennessee, 70 units were evacuated after the roof blew off of an apartment building.
Meanwhile, the roof of a fire house was damaged and power lines were downed in parts of Blount County, Tennessee.