Severe weather causes floods in Northeastern US

LUDLOW, Vt. (CNN) – More than 9 million people are under flood alerts across the Northeast, including in parts of New York, Massachusetts and Maine.

In Vermont, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency warning.

By early Monday, up to six inches of rain already fell.

Ten people had to be rescued from a campground when a bridge washed out.

Meanwhile, in New York, one woman was killed after getting swept away by floodwaters.

Governor Kathy Hochul has deployed state police and swift water rescue teams as heavy rainfall continues.

In West Point, it rained more than 7.5 inches in six hours Sunday afternoon.

That’s a 1 in 1,000-year rainfall event for the area.

