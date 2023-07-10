Special Olympics in Southern Oregon

ASHLAND, Ore. – July is Disability Pride Month, and in Southern Oregon, it’s also the return of the Special Olympics Track and Field Tournament.

Hundreds of competitors and coaches traveled to Ashland this past weekend for the fun and free annual event.

Athletes participated in either bocce ball or races around the Southern Oregon University track for a chance to win a gold medal.

Event organizers said the turnout is helping the organization really bounce back from the pandemic.

Volunteer Kim Andersen said, “We’re still working our way back to full numbers but um today’s numbers with over 220 athletes participating is a true testament to everyone coming back and being fully engaged in the sport.”

While competitors came from all over Oregon, most represented Southern Oregon counties or the south coast.

In September, many of the same athletes will be doing a tug-of-war with an airplane in McMinnville.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.