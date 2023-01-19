Severe weather shelters set to open in Ashland, Grants Pass, Yreka, Medford

Posted by Newsroom Staff January 19, 2023

This story has been updated to include shelter information for the City of Medford.

SOUTHERN OREGON – Cold weather in the forecast is prompting the opening of warming shelters across the region.

In Grants Pass, a temporary shelter for up to 75 people will be located at 531 Northeast F Street. It’s scheduled to operate from January 19 through the morning of January 21. Intake hours will be between 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. The shelter will close for the day at 8:30 a.m.

An emergency shelter will open at the Ashland Public Library each night from January 19 to the morning of January 23. Doors will close at 9:00 p.m. and those seeking shelter are asked to bring their own bedding, as it’s considered a “no-frills shelter.”

In Siskiyou County, a warming center will be open at the Yreka United Methodist Church on January 19 and 20 from 6 p.m. until 8 a.m. each day.

Medford City Manager Brian Sjothun declared a Severe Weather Event for Thursday, allowing for the temporary opening of the old Kelly Shelter at 332 West 6th Street. The shelter will open at 5:30 p.m.

