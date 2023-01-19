Severe weather shelters set to open in Ashland, Grants Pass, Yreka, Medford

This story has been updated to include shelter information for the City of Medford.

SOUTHERN OREGON – Cold weather in the forecast is prompting the opening of warming shelters across the region.

In Grants Pass, a temporary shelter for up to 75 people will be located at 531 Northeast F Street. It’s scheduled to operate from January 19 through the morning of January 21. Intake hours will be between 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. The shelter will close for the day at 8:30 a.m.

An emergency shelter will open at the Ashland Public Library each night from January 19 to the morning of January 23. Doors will close at 9:00 p.m. and those seeking shelter are asked to bring their own bedding, as it’s considered a “no-frills shelter.”

In Siskiyou County, a warming center will be open at the Yreka United Methodist Church on January 19 and 20 from 6 p.m. until 8 a.m. each day.

Medford City Manager Brian Sjothun declared a Severe Weather Event for Thursday, allowing for the temporary opening of the old Kelly Shelter at 332 West 6th Street. The shelter will open at 5:30 p.m.