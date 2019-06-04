Talent Police: sex offender found in Talent Middle School locker room

TALENT, Ore. – Police say a registered sex offender was arrested after he allegedly gained access to a local middle school’s locker room.
The Talent Police Department said on the afternoon of June 3, they responded to Talent Middle School after they received a report of a man inside the girls’ locker room. The man reportedly talked to school staff after he was discovered and left the scene before officers arrived.
Surveillance video indicates the man was let inside the school by a student who opened a side door, police said. The man was at the school for about an hour and a half.
A student reported her iPhone went missing from the girls’ locker room during the time the man was inside.
Eventually, police were able to identify the man as Curtis Bradley Stevenson, a registered sex offender.
A few hours after the incident, Stevenson was found in Ashland. He was taken into custody without incident.
Officers said they were able to recover the stolen iPhone as well as clothing that was likely stolen from the school. Drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, and other stolen items were also found with Stevenson.
“The Talent Police Department is working with detectives from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to determine if Stevenson has been involved in other similar incidents in the area,” officers said. “At this point, there is no information that Stevenson had physical contact/assaulted any students.”
Stevenson was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on numerous charges, including burglary, theft, trespass, possession of methamphetamine, and failure to register as a sex offender.
Anyone with further information about this or any other incidents allegedly involving Stevenson are asked to call police at 541-535-1253.