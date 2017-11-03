Sex offender scheduled for release receives new charges

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – New charges have been filed against a predatory sex offender who had been scheduled for release in Klamath Falls.
In 2011, Christopher Micah Benson was convicted of a sex abuse crime committed in Klamath Falls in 2010. He served his prison sentence and is now on post-prison supervision for the crime.
A notice to the public was issued when the 44-year-old high-risk sex offender planned to move to a residence at 2148 Applegate Avenue in Klamath Falls on October 23.
On October 20, an official with Klamath County Community Corrections (KCCC) said a “suspend and detain” warrant was issued by the Board of Parole and Post-Prison Supervision at KCCC’s request. For now, Benson will be held at the Klamath County Jail while KCCC conducts an investigation into alleged parole violations. “There is not a new projected release date for Mr. Benson at the time,” the official wrote.
New charges were filed against Benson last week, including 15 counts of encouraging child sexual abuse related to possession of child pornography. He also faces two charges of offering to pay money for sexual contact.
Criminal history
Oregon’s sex offender database shows Benson has previously convicted of numerous other crimes, including sex abuse in the first degree, sex abuse in the third degree and third degree rape. His prior victims were females with ages ranging from 8 to 19-years-old.
Benson is labeled as a Level 3 sex offender. The State of Oregon considers Level 3 offenders as having a high risk to re-offend and requiring the widest range of public notification.