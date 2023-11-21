Shady Cove homeowner shoots, kills suspect during home invasion

SHADY COVE, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it is currently investigation a homicide that happened Monday in Shady Cove.

According to police, dispatchers received calls around 2 a.m. that a homeowner shot a suspect during a home invasion near Cleveland Street.

When first responders got on scene, medics tried to save the burglary suspect’s life. He was pronounced dead just after 2:30 a.m.

Detectives are investigating claims of self-defense during the home invasion. The Sheriff’s Office says someone in the home had a valid protection order against the deceased.

As of now, no arrests have been made and all parties are cooperating with the investigation.

Detectives say once the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office.

JCSO says due to the ongoing investigation, names will not be released at this time.

