Attempted murder suspect arrested for Sunday shooting in Cave Junction

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – A Cave Junction man was arrested for attempted murder after a shooting incident Sunday.

According to Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, Jessy J Forrest, 21 of Cave Junction, was arrested around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

This is related to the shooting incident Sunday on S Kirby Road in Cave Junction. Deputies say the victim was shot in the upper body and transported to a local hospital.

The shooting victim is in stable condition.

Forrest was booked into Josephine County Jail for attempted murder, assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.

The investigation into this case is still ongoing.

