Attempted murder suspect arrested for Sunday shooting in Cave Junction

Posted by Taylar Ansures November 21, 2023

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – A Cave Junction man was arrested for attempted murder after a shooting incident Sunday.

According to Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, Jessy J Forrest, 21 of Cave Junction, was arrested around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

This is related to the shooting incident Sunday on S Kirby Road in Cave Junction.  Deputies say the victim was shot in the upper body and transported to a local hospital.

The shooting victim is in stable condition.

Forrest was booked into Josephine County Jail for attempted murder, assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.

The investigation into this case is still ongoing.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Taylar Ansures
View More Posts
Taylar Ansures is a producer and reporter for NBC5 News. Taylar is from Redding, California and went to California State University, Chico. After graduating, she joined KRCR News Channel 7 in Redding as a morning producer. She moved to Southern Oregon in 2022 to be closer to family and became KTVL News 10’s digital producer. Taylar is currently finishing her Master's Degree in Professional Creative Writing through the University of Denver. In her free time, Taylar frequents independent bookstores and explores hiking trails across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
Producer/Reporter
Skip to content