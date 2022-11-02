Shady Cove man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for murder

MEDFORD, Ore.– A Shady Cove man was sentenced to 25 years to life, after being found guilty of murdering his roommate in 2019.

Shane Wayman was found guilty of murder and abuse of a corpse in the murder of his roommate, Destiny Finch.

He was also found guilty of abuse of a corpse in the disappearance of his aunt, Malina Nickel, in 2016.

Last week that during the trial, Wayman confessed to the murder of Finch and the disappearance of Nickel, in a recorded interview with investigators.

The remains of both women were found by detectives at an old hunting ground that Wayman said he used to go to with his grandfather.

Deputy district attorney Lucy Durst said the DA’s office is satisfied with the sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

“We’re happy with the outcome of the case, we were happy to get guilty verdicts on all of the counts,” she said, “It provides closure for Ms. Finch’s family as well as Ms. Nickel’s family.”

Friends and family of Destiny Finch read prepared statements before the sentencing.

Wayman also addressed Finch’s family, saying he hopes they find closure now that the trial is over.

One of Finch’s family members told the court that every holiday now has a Destiny-shaped hole in it.