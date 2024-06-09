Shakespeare Under the Stars returns to Waldport Family Cellars

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Southern Oregon is well-known for two things, its lush vineyards and its rich Shakespearean culture. Both of which draw in tourists year round.

Now, community members can experience the best of both worlds with a new series of plays from Rogue Valley Shakespeare Company and Waldport Family Cellars.

The Grants Pass winery is hosting Shakespeare Under the Stars. There are two of Shakespeare’s best productions to choose from, “Macbeth” and “Taming of the Shrew.”

“Waldport has a beautiful lawn area, adjacent to their tasting room, with a wonderful canopy of old oak and madrone growth trees, and we’re setting up our set there,” said Producing Artistic Director, Steven Sabel.

The shows are running every Friday and Saturday evening now through June 29. There are also some Thursday evening performances.

All shows start at 7:30 p.m. and general admission tickets are $18.

More information can be found on the Rogue Valley Shakespeare Company’s website.

