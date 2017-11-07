Shark sightings near Tillamook prompt warning

TILLAMOOK, Ore. – Police are warning the public after several reported large shark sightings off Cape Kiwanda, south of Tillamook.
“Swimmers, surfers, fishermen, everyone… beware,” the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office wrote. Confirmed sightings occurred every day between November 3 and 6. Deputies urge caution in and around coastal waters.
This isn’t the first shark sighting on the Oregon Coast this year. On July 18, a surfer spotted a shark around Haystack Rock near Cannon Beach. A visitor in Seaside reported a shark sighting the same day.
Following those sightings, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department issued a cautionary advisory.
People in the ocean, especially surfers, are urged to consult fellow surfers for advice before heading offshore, as Oregon Parks and Rec doesn’t manage the ocean below low tide levels.