Portland police seize nearly 3,000 pounds of marijuana

PORTLAND, Ore. – Almost 3,000 pounds of marijuana was seized by police in Portland.
The Portland Police Bureau said on November 3, they were following up on an anonymous tip about illegal marijuana processing in the 6000 block of Southeast 111th Avenue.
During their investigation, officers learned hundreds of harvested marijuana plants were being delivered to a single warehouse in the area. A person who claimed to be responsible for the warehouse and marijuana delivery was contacted by police.
When investigators entered the warehouse, they found 16 people working on processing and drying marijuana plants.
Documents provided to police indicate the marijuana was grown for five patients covered by the Oregon Medical Marijuana Program. The people inside the warehouse said they were working on obtaining their recreational license, but no license had been granted.
Officer believed the operation was in excess of the 30 mature marijuana plants allowed per-person under OMMP rules. They seized an estimated 500 mature plants totaling 2,998.2 pounds. The case is being forwarded on to prosecutors for consideration.