Sheriff’s office looking for missing 68-year-old Sutherlin man

SUTHERLIN, Ore. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 68-year-old man from Sutherlin.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lynn Simmons was last seen leaving his home on the 300 block of Justa Lane around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Simmons is legally blind and has multiple mental health diagnoses.

He was last seen walking toward Nonpareil Road wearing a dark shirt and jeans.

He is about 5 foot, 11 inches and 170 pounds. Simmons has shoulder-length graying brown hair and blue eyes.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to check outbuildings on their property for signs of entry. Additionally officers are asking anyone with surveillance cameras to review footage from 8 p.m. on through Monday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office.

