Sheriff’s Office not impacted by executive order on immigration

Jackson County, Ore.- Jackson County Sheriff Nate Sickler says President Donald Trump’s executive order regarding immigration won’t change the way in which local deputies do their jobs.
“It’s business as usual,” Sheriff Sickler said in a phone call Monday morning.
Friday, the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association released a statement saying all Oregon police agencies are prohibited by state law from using public dollars, resources or personnel to locate or arrest someone who is only violating federal immigration law. The statute has been in effect since 1987 and prohibits Oregon police officers from acting as immigration enforcement officers.
“The executive order signed by the President does not directly affect Oregon law enforcement officers – it is binding only upon federal agencies,” said the OSSA in its statement.
While sheriff’s deputies will not enforce immigration laws, they will enforce state, county and local laws.
“If a person is illegally in the country, and commits another violation of law, Oregon police officers are specifically allowed by Oregon law to cooperate by exchanging information with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and Oregon jails do so routinely. We believe Oregon jails are fully compliant with federal law requiring local cooperation in accordance with 8 USC 1373,” read the statement.
Sheriff Sickler said the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will uphold the laws as they stand, and work on continuing to build trust in the community.