Britt announces its first summer concert

Medford, Ore.- English reggae band UB40 was the first concert announced for the Britt Music and Arts Festival’s 2017 summer lineup.
UB40 dominated the charges in the 1980s and 90s with several chart topping songs including “Red, Red Wine” and “(I Can’t Help) Falling in Love With You.” The band will play the Britt stage on Friday, July 14.
“This fun show is just a teaser to what is shaping up to be another fantastic season,” said Britt President and CEO, Donna Briggs.
Ticket sales for the UB40 concern begin Wednesday, Feb. 8 for Britt members. General public sales for lawn tickets will be available online only and will begin Monday, Feb. 13. Reserved ticket sales will begin Friday, May 12.
The full Britt 2017 season will be announced April 6.