Shooting reported in Eagle Point

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Police are investigating a reported shooting in Eagle Point over the weekend.
The Eagle Point Police Department said just after 11:00 a.m. on January 26, someone reported seeing an SUV driven by a male chasing a car driven by a female. At some point, shots were fired, according to the report.
There were apparently no injuries.
EPPD said they aren’t releasing any more information about the alleged incident at this time.
Anyone with further details is asked to call 541-826-9171 and refer to case number 20-630.