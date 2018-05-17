Shooting threats made at Grants Pass middle school

Grants Pass, Ore. — A 13-year-old boy made threats to shoot up a Grants Pass middle school on Wednesday, according to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety (GPDPS). Officers responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. at North Middle School for a student heard to be making verbal threats of violence.
According to GPDPS, the 13-year-old was making threats to shoot up the school, and that’s when other students made school officials aware. GPDPS arrested the boy and lodged him at the Josephine County Juvenile Detention Center on disorderly conduct charges.
GPDPS is reminding the public, it takes any threats of violence in schools seriously. Anyone making threats will face the appropriate consequences. The agency is also encouraging anyone who overhears threats, to report it immediately.
