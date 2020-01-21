Shooting victim identified as local veterinarian

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The identity of a man who was found dead in Siskiyou County has been officially released.
Investigators said on January 17, a man died after he was shot in the chest at an address in the 4600 block of East Butte Valley Road in the Dorris area.
On January 21, that man was identified as Dr. Dakota Woodward, a 31-year-old resident of Dorris, California. He was a local veterinarian.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said a relative of Woodward found a rifle with one expended round near where he died. “Although the case is still under investigation, the preliminary investigation into the incident has indicated there is no evidence of foul play and there are no indicators of a deliberate act on the part of the victim to injure himself or others in the immediate vicinity,” the sheriff’s office explained. There was reportedly no threat to the public.
Investigators said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause and manner of death.
Sheriff Jon Lopey stated, “On behalf of the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, I would again like to take this opportunity to extend our thoughts, prayers, and condolences to the decedent, his family, and friends. This case is still under investigation and anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.”