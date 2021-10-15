Short counseling sessions can help reduce drinking, U of O study finds

EUGENE, Ore. (CNN) – People who are trying to drink less alcohol may want to visit a medical doctor. That’s according to a new study published Thursday in the journal “Addiction.”
Researchers from the University of Oregon looked at trials involving more than 64,000 people and they found short one-on-one conversations in a doctor’s office about the patient’s drinking habits actually helped people drink less.
Researchers say the interventions resulted in patients cutting the equivalent of one drinking day out per month.
Research shows the conversations were most effective when they were done in a general medical setting like a primary care clinic instead of in an emergency room or trauma center.