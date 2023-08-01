Shots fired after crash in Jackson County, OSP says

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – One person is in jail and another is injured after a crash last week led to shots being fired near Central Point.

According to Oregon State Police, a car crash was reported on Interstate 5 near milepost 40 just after 6:00 Friday night.

OSP said one of the cars then left the scene and the other started chasing it on Kane Creek Road when one of the drivers — Jared Cody Hayden — fired shots, hitting the car but not the driver.

Troopers were able to take Hayden into custody.

The victim fled the scene but was later found and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Hayden had two children in the car with him at the time who were both released to a relative.

According to jail records, Hayden is facing attempted murder and other charges.

