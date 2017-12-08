Shots fired during Shady Cove robbery

SHADY COVE, Ore. – An apparent dispute over money took a violent turn in the parking lot of a Shady Cove bank Thursday.
Just before midnight on December 7, someone called the police to report a man shot out the tires of her vehicle with a high powered rifle. The man then drove away from the scene in a gold Lexus toward Butte Falls.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, an Eagle Point Police spotted the Lexus and tried to pull the vehicle over. The suspected shooter, identified as 20-year-old Eagle Point resident Kevin Don Anderson, was taken into custody without incident. 23-year-old Shady Cove resident Bridgett Wallace was also in the Lexus at the time. She was arrested as well.
Inside the vehicle, deputies found an AR-15 rifle and a shotgun.
During the investigation, police said they learned the victim’s vehicle was occupied by two women when it was parked in front of the Chase Bank ATM. They were confronted by the suspects due to an apparent dispute over money. That’s when Anderson allegedly fired several shots at the vehicle. There were no injuries.
Police said Anderson was previously in a relationship with one of the victims. He was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on multiple charges including robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of menacing, two counts of recklessly endangering, criminal mischief, and coercion.
Wallace was charged with robbery.