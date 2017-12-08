Next Oregon Ducks coach named

EUGENE, Ore. – After just one season, the Oregon Ducks football team’s head coach called it quits. Now, their next coach has been named.
Interim coach Mario Cristobal will lead the team, taking the place of Willie Taggart after he announced he’s moving on to coach for Florida State.
Before joining the Ducks, Taggart coached at the University of South Florida. He was also raised in the state. During Taggart’s short stint as head coach, the Ducks went 7-5.
Shortly after Taggart’s departure, it was announced co-offensive coordinator Mario Cristobal would coach the team during the Las Vegas Bowl against Boise State on December 16.
However, before that game, the Ducks announced Cristobal would be promoted to head coach, according to a KGW report. They cited numerous anonymous inside sources that didn't want to be named due to the sensitivity of the situation.