Silicon Valley company’s expansion could mean more Rogue Valley jobs

Medford, Ore. – Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions is the world’s leading supplier of contamination monitoring systems and airborne particle counters.
Samsung, Motorola and Hewlett Packard are among the long list of companies currently using its products.
The company’s current manufacturing operations are already based in Medford and it’s headquarters are based in Fremont, California.
On Friday, officials with the company confirmed they are in the process of expanding and relocating the headquarters to the Rogue Valley.
Marketing Manager Mark VonHolle said, “We’ve already got several dozen great family wage jobs, I mean the wages average double what the median wage is in Jackson County right now, and so we’re anticipating about a 37% increase in our workforce here in the relatively near future.
The company says some employees have already relocated here, but the details of the expansion and the timeline for when this could take place haven’t yet been made public.