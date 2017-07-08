Teacher accused of sexual relationship with student out on bail

Home
Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Lost River High School teacher accused of having sex with a female student is out on bail.

Jeffrey Vincent was released Thursday on the condition that he not have any contact with the victim.

Vincent still faces criminal charges, even though the victim is 18, and able to give consent.

Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello said, “It is considered official misconduct for a teacher to engage in a relationship with a student, even if they are 18.”

Police said Vincent threatened to end scholarships for the victim if she told school authorities about their relationship.

Vincent is currently on administrative leave from the Klamath County School District.

