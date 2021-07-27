Simone Biles withdraws from women’s team gymnastics event

TOKYO, Japan (CNN) – While world champion gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from the women’s team gymnastics event, the team continued to shine and is taking home silver.
Biles withdrew Tuesday after her disappointing vault.
Jordan Chiles took her place in the uneven bars while Biles took on the role of cheerleader from the sidelines.
Biles later said it wasn’t a medical issue that prompted her withdrawal, but it was more due to stress.
It remains unclear if she’ll compete later in the individual events.
The superstar gymnast brought home four gold medals in the 2016 Olympics.
The Russian Olympic committee walked away with gold at this year’s women’s team event.