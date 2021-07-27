Police search for missing 17-year-old PCT hiker

LAKE OF THE WOODS, Ore. – Police are searching for a hiker who is believed to be somewhere along the Pacific Crest Trail in Jackson County.
Search and rescue workers are looking for 17-year-old Elijah Manns who planned on hiking the PCT from Mexico through Canada. He was last seen headed north at South Brown Mountain Shelter a few miles southwest of Lake of the Woods. He was supposed to meet with someone at Highway 140 in the Fish Lake area but failed to show up.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for tips from anyone that may have seen Manns since the morning of July 25. The sheriff’s office can be contacted at 541-864-8830.
Search efforts are continuing Tuesday.