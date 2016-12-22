Home
Siskiyou Co. sexual exploitation case will go to a grand jury soon

The Siskiyou County Sheriff says a sexual exploitation case should go to a grand jury any day.

The case involves a woman accused of inappropriate sexual contact with teen boys – at least one of whom was under age.

Some of the boys are members of the Mount Shasta High School football team.

“We continue our follow up investigation but we’re confident in the case and we’re confident that we’re going to get an indictment so we can make an arrest,” Sheriff Jon Lopey said.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

Elizabeth Ruiz
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Elizabeth Ruiz was raised in Northern Colorado. She graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Journalism and Media Communication. She also minored in Spanish and studied in Spain. While at Colorado State, she was an anchor and reporter for CTV Channel 11.

Elizabeth loves Zumba dancing, singing and spending time with her family.

