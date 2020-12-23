Siskiyou County inmate death determined to be homicide

YREKA, Calif. – A Northern California man is accused of killing a fellow jail inmate.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on the morning of December 13, inmate Alan Gene Gibson Jr. was found dead in his cell. He was 47 years old.
According to the sheriff’s office, a preliminary investigation didn’t show any signs of foul play. However, after a forensic autopsy was performed on Gibson, the cause of death was determined to be homicide due to strangulations, SCSO said.
Detectives said the person responsible for the homicide was 22-year-old Brenan McCovey, a fellow inmate who is lodged in jail after being arrested this past October.
McCovey remains behind bars with an additional charge of murder.
SCSO released no further details.