Local woman looks to pay off animal adoption fees with recycling

Some of the bags of cans and bottles Hoffschneider has collected

JACKSON CO., Ore- Some dogs unfortunately take a long time to get adopted from local animal shelters. But one Merlin woman is trying to speed up that process by recycling.

Christine Hoffschneider has collected cans and bottles for two years to help donate money to animal shelters.

When others found out, Hoffschneider and her husband started driving around Jackson and Josephine counties to pick up bags from people wanting to help. Recently, they collected and returned enough bottles and cans to pay off twelve total adoption fees for area cats and dogs.

“I don’t want to take any credit for this, its the community that is coming together, that was a major thing. I just wanted to raise awareness to all the shelter animals and get their names out there,” Hoffscneider said.

She says she’s willing to pick up your cans and bottles to save animals. Just reach out to her through Facebook and set up a time and place.

