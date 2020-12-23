$100k in business grants set to be available to small businesses in Josephine Co.

JOSEPHINE CO., Ore.–The city of Grants Pass and Josephine County are expected to approve an additional $100,000 in grants for small businesses.
The city’s chamber of commerce says the main beneficiary of these second round of funds are the restaurants and small businesses who didn’t receive enough the first time around.
Josie Molloy said, “Our restaurants, especially the ones that have shut down, desperately need these funds. It will make a huge impact until they can open up again.”
It says the funds will be released before the end of the year.
Those who are approved for the grant could receive up to $2,500.
The money comes from the federal cares act.
