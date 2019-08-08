Siskiyou County man detained for allegedly making online threats

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A man was taken into custody in Siskiyou County for making online threats about mass shootings.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on August 7, they received a report that a 22-year-old McCloud man used Snapchat to send a “particularly incendiary” message.
Deputies explained, “The message was very disturbing because it referred to mass shootings in a favorable way, idolized the mass shooters, and expressed satisfaction with the victimization of other persons and their family, and the man referred to the hope that such an incident would happen in Siskiyou County.”
The sheriff’s office reportedly took the man into protective custody in accordance with California law, which allows an adult who is experiencing a mental health crisis to be involuntarily detained for a 72-hour period so they can be evaluated.
According to deputies, the man lives with his parents. Three firearms found in the home were confiscated “for safe keeping and to ensure the safety of the detained person and others in the community,” the sheriff’s office said.
Sheriff Jon Lopey stated in part, “I am confident the man will receive an appropriate assessment and treatment that will help him and at the same time protect the community.”