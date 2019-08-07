Jordan Cove Project could benefit southern Oregon, commissioned report says

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A new analysis shows southwestern Oregon could financially benefit from the Jordan Cove Project. The report was commissioned by Pembina, the company handling the natural gas pipeline and CNG facility at Jordan Cove, Oregon
The pipeline will go through parts of Jackson County, a plan not supported by county commissioners and other members of the public.
In an economic report regarding the Jordan Cove Project, ECONorthwest said there could be benefits for Jackson County and other local communities.
Pembina offered the following highlights from the report:
- Jordan Cove will be, at $10 billion dollars, the largest single business investment in Oregon’s history.
- Jordan Cove would be a top contributor to Oregon’s GDP, adding $1.87 billion annually over its four-year construction. Jordan Cove’s $1.87 billion contribution correlates to 0.89% of Oregon’s total GDP.
- The State of Oregon annual tax revenue from Jordan Cove would be equal to roughly 5% of the recently passed Corporate Tax Package.
- After start-up, Pembina projects that Jordan Cove will pay approximately $48 million in annual state corporate taxes, roughly the amount that all manufacturers in the state pay annually.
- Had Jordan Cove been operating in 2017, it would have been the largest property tax payer in Coos, Douglas, Jackson and Klamath Counties, paying an additional $60 million in annual property taxes across the counties.
- Jordan Cove and its contract employees will contribute $95 million to local spending during construction and $14 million each year after start-up.
- Annual local school property taxes paid by Jordan Cove in the four pipeline counties would be equivalent to employing 112 new, full-time teachers and fund the tuition for 834 preschoolers.
- During peak construction, 8,500 spinoff jobs in other sectors and 215 permanent jobs during operations.
In a recent meeting addressing the project, local leaders and citizens expressed their concerns, including property rights, the potential wildfire risk, and the possible environmental impact.
Paul Vogel, who works in media affairs for Pembina answered to those concerns and said the pipeline could bring a lot of economic growth to southern Oregon. “This is a project that carries economic benefits, wildfire suppression and management benefits, environmental benefits and reduce carbon emissions and greenhouse gasses globally,” Vogel said.