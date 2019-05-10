Siskiyou County man dies after falling off cliff

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. – A man fell to his death off a northern California cliff Thursday.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on the evening of May 9, 61-year-old Leif Convers Hansen, a longtime resident of the area, was carrying a kayak up the Box Canyon Trail to an access point along the Sacramento River.
While walking on the steep trail, Hansen slipped, slid down the trail, and fell over the edge of a cliff.
A person walking the trail with Hansen happened to be a physician, so he rushed to help. But ultimately, the life-saving aid proved unsuccessful. Hansen was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff’s office asks anyone with further information about this case to call 530-841-2900.